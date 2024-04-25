U.S. President Joe Biden has signed a law that will ban TikTok in the United States if the Chinese company ByteDance does not sell the social network within a year. This was reported by TechCrunch.

The document was part of a package of foreign aid, including to Ukraine. Earlier, it was supported by the Senate – 79 senators voted in favor of it, and 18 voted against it. Before that, the House of Representatives voted in favor of the bill.

The document gives ByteDance nine months to sell TikTok, with a 90-day extension to finalize the deal. If ByteDance does not sell TikTok, app stores will not be able to distribute the app in the United States.

As you know, many experts are convinced that TikTok may pose a threat to US national security. The app is used by 170 million Americans, and experts believe that China could force the company to share their data.

However, among Americans, the attitude to the ban on TikTok was mixed. According to a survey by Savanta, only about 28% of them support the ban.

The law is not the first attempt by the US to determine the future of TikTok in the country. In March, the House of Representatives passed another bill that could have banned the platform in the country. However, the document was eventually stuck in the Senate.