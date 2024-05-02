Google has laid off at least 200 employees from its core teams as part of a reorganization that includes moving some positions to India and Mexico, CNBC reports.

According to Google’s site, the Core division is responsible for creating the technical foundation for the company’s flagship products and protecting user safety on the Internet.

The core teams include key technical units for information technology, technical infrastructure, security foundation, application platform, and various engineering roles.

The main division also included the Python development team, whose dismissal was reported recently.

At least 50 of the eliminated positions were in the company’s offices in California. According to internal documents, Google will hire employees in Mexico and India to fill the positions.

Google’s CFO Ruth Porat reported that the company’s finance department is undergoing a restructuring that will entail layoffs and the transfer of positions to Bengaluru and Mexico City.

Prabhakar Raghavan, the head of the company’s search division, told employees at a general meeting in March that Google plans to build teams closer to users in key markets, including India and Brazil, where labor is cheaper than in the United States.

The massive layoffs come as the company is experiencing its fastest growth rate since early 2022 and is also improving its profit margins.

Last week, Alphabet reported a 15% increase in revenue in the first quarter compared to the previous year, and also announced its first-ever dividend and $70 billion share buyback.