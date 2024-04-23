Star Wars Jedi: Survivor from Respawn Entertainment will be available on Xbox/PC Game Pass and EA Play on April 25. Players will be able to continue the journey of Cal Kestis a year after the release.

The game is a direct sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, which is also available in the catalog.

Jedi: Survivor takes place five years after the events of the previous game, and Cal continues his fight against the Empire. Although Jedi: Survivor received generally good reviews, the PC port faced a flurry of criticism due to poor optimization.

The third installment of the series is in development, but it will be directed by someone else. Stieg Asmussen, the director of the first two installments, has left EA to start his own studio, Giant Skull.