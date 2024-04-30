OpenAI has provided ChatGPT users outside Europe and South Korea with the opportunity to use the new feature. It is the chatbot’s ability to memorize details from previous conversations, Business Today reports.

The company started testing this feature in February of this year. At that time, it became known that OpenAI aims to solve one of the biggest drawbacks of chatbot communication, when ChatGPT forgets everything after the conversation is over.

Initially, the feature that allows you to memorize information in user chats to use it in future conversations was available to a limited number of people. However, this is now changing.

More and more users will be able to try the benefits of ChatGPT’s memory. For example, they will now be able to instruct ChatGPT to save certain details, ensuring that future interactions are based on previous preferences. In addition, the feature will improve the quality of communication and the speed of chatbot responses.

Users have the ability to control and manage the information stored by ChatGPT and delete unwanted data.

The feature is currently available to ChatGPT Plus users. But in the near future, OpenAI plans to expand its availability to ChatGPT Enterprise and Teams subscribers, as well as to custom GPTs on the GPT Store.