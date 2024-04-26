The US government has banned Internet Service Providers (ISPs) from interfering with the speeds their customers receive when browsing the web and downloading files, reinstating tough rules rolled back under the Trump administration and setting the stage for a major court battle with the broadband industry.

Net neutrality rules adopted by the Federal Communications Commission prohibit providers such as AT&T, Comcast, and Verizon from selectively speeding up, slowing down, or blocking users’ Internet traffic. They largely mirror the rules adopted by the previous FCC in 2015 and repealed in 2017.

Leading FCC officials have said that by reinstating net neutrality rules and reclassifying ISPs under Title II of the statute, Congress will give the FCC clearer authority to make future rules governing everything from public safety to national security.

Net neutrality refers to the principle that Internet service providers should provide access to all content and programs, regardless of source, and not favor or block certain products or websites.