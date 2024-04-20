In the United States, the House of Representatives passed the Peace Through Strength in the 21st Century Act. Among other things, it includes a ban on TikTok in the country if the Chinese company ByteDance does not sell the social network. This was reported by The Verge.

The ban is part of legislative initiatives related to foreign aid from the United States, including to Ukraine.

This document includes national security priorities, such as sanctions against Iran, the seizure of frozen Russian assets, and measures that could lead to a ban on TikTok in the United States.

Given the urgency of foreign aid, the Senate may consider the issue of TikTok’s future faster than if it were a separate bill on the social network.

A preliminary bill that would have banned TikTok, passed last month, is still stalled in the Senate, with lawmakers ambivalent about its future.

The new draft extends the period during which ByteDance has to abandon TikTok. Previously, it was said that the Chinese company would have about six months after the document came into force to sell the platform. Now this period has been extended to one year.

Next week, the Senate is scheduled to adjourn for the Easter holiday, which could delay consideration. If the new TikTok bill remains in the same form and passes, it will go directly to US President Joe Biden, who had previously pledged to sign the ban if it is passed.