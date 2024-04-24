Men of War II, a real-time strategy game about the Second World War from Ukrainian studio Best Way, has received a new release date. The game, which was supposed to be released in the fall of 2023, will be available on Steam and Epic Games Store on May 15, 2024.

As a reminder, Men of War II is being developed by the Ukrainian studio Best Way, whose game division was founded in 1999 in Sievierodonetsk. The studio is known for the series of games Behind Enemy Lines / Men of War, the first of which was released back in 2004. In addition, Best Way’s GEM engine and its modifications were used by many Russian and Western studios for their own projects. For example, the strategy game Call to Arms by German Digitalmindsoft, which is called a true descendant of the Men of War series, is based on a modified GEM 2 engine.

Unfortunately, the publisher of Men of War II is Best Way’s regular partner Fulqrum Games, a new incarnation of Russia’s 1C Entertainment under the wing of China’s Tencent. 1C Entertainment came under the control of Tencent on February 25, 2022.

Readers can decide for themselves whether to support Ukrainian developers or boycott the former Russian publisher.