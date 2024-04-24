Google is again postponing the ban on third-party cookies in its Chrome browser from the end of 2024 indefinitely, Digiday reports.

This is the third time that Google has postponed its original deadline set in January 2020. At the time, the tech giant promised to phase out third-party cookies over two years to enhance user security.

But since then, Google has already slowed down twice. And each time it was done to give the advertising industry more time to prepare. Even at the beginning of the year, when Google phased out cookies for one percent of browser traffic, there were questions about when more significant changes would occur.

Meeting the deadline seemed increasingly unlikely. Especially after the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) raised concerns in January that needed to be addressed before the plan could be implemented.

And after the UK’s data watchdog, the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO), expressed its reservations earlier this month, the intrigue has become even more intense.