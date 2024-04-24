Only a month after the presentation of the updated Mercedes-Benz G-Class, we saw its electric version: the new Mercedes-Benz G580 EQ Technology SUV. The name is just right, because from now on, electric versions are included in the main lineup of a particular model.

It seems logical: the new Mercedes-Benz G580 EQ Technology electric vehicle differs from the usual Mercedes-Benz G-Class gasoline or diesel vehicle only in details. For example, the dark grille trim and the charging cable box at the rear. And of course, the battery is visible below. By the way, the Mercedes-Benz G580 EQ Technology electric SUV has a 116 kWh battery pack, which should provide a range of up to 473 km in the WLTP test cycle.

However, it’s not even the battery capacity and range that looks more interesting, but the use of four electric motors at once – one per wheel. Each electric motor has a power of 108 kW, which means a total of 432 kW or 588 “horses”. This power provides 0-100 km/h dynamics in 4.7 seconds and a maximum of 180 km/h.

However, the company says that the main thing in the case of the Mercedes-Benz G580 EQ Technology is not power and dynamics, but the ability to improve off-road performance. For example, thanks to the individual electric motors, the G-TURN function (turning in place), the LOW RANGE reduction range (2:1 gearboxes for each motor), and several off-road driving modes are available – and all of this can be controlled from the comfort of the luxurious interior.

Sales of the Mercedes-Benz G580 EQ Technology electric vehicle will begin soon. The starting price in Europe is already known – about 143 thousand euros. However, the first copies of the Mercedes-Benz G580 EQ Technology will be offered in a special limited edition EDITION ONE version with a starting price of 192.5 thousand euros.