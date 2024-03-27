Even “classics” need to be updated – as proven by the Mercedes-Benz G-Class, which has just received a batch of updates. It’s the usual: a new front bumper, a new four-line grille, and a new color palette, such as this deep blue.
But the main point of the update was not the appearance, but the engine in the Mercedes-Benz G500 version: now, instead of a V8, an inline-six with a turbine is used. However, the power has not decreased, but rather increased – up to 449 “horses”. In addition, the ISG starter-generator adds about 20 hp at the beginning of the drive: from now on, this technology is offered for all versions of the model. In addition to the aforementioned Mercedes-Benz G500, there is also a diesel version of the Mercedes-Benz G450d with 367 hp and a hot version of the Mercedes-AMG G63 with 585 horses.
But the transmission remained unchanged: always a 9-speed automatic, all-wheel drive with a low-range, three-differential lock. However, the vehicle update did bring new features that can improve off-road capabilities: special driving modes and a “transparent hood” view displayed on the 12.3-inch MBUX display.
By the way, it has also been updated. In addition, the Mercedes-Benz G-Class interior has a new steering wheel with double spokes, illuminated ventilation deflectors, a pair of displays for rear passengers, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connections can now be wireless.
Sales of the updated Mercedes-Benz G-Class will start soon. The price in Europe starts at 122,808 euros.
Loading comments …