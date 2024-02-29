According to a well-known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, only 1% of owners of the $3500 Vision Pro headset eventually returned the new product from Apple. He also said that about 20-30% of these people simply could not figure out how to use it.

Although Apple devices are usually easy to learn and intuitive to use, Vision Pro is a completely new product that is somewhat more difficult to master than a smartphone or laptop.

The analyst also added that shipments to the U.S. market this year are estimated at around 200-250 thousand units. Although this is better than Apple’s initial estimate of 150-200 thousand units, it is still a niche market.

Earlier it was reported that Vision Pro owners complained that the headset was uncomfortable to use, which is why they returned it, but apparently there were not many such people.