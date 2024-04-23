New Opel Grandland presented: bigger, more technologically advanced, electrified

Opel is updating its lineup very quickly right now: after the debut of the compact crossover Opel Frontera, it’s time for the debut of the new second-generation Opel Grandland. The Opel Grandland has changed significantly – and it is immediately noticeable.

For example, the OPEL VIZOR branded “face” is now complemented by illumination strips, new matrix headlights (more than 25 thousand LED elements in each headlight), and a wide rear roof pillar seems to hint at an increase in size. The hint is confirmed: from now on, the Opel Grandland has a 4.65-meter length and a 2.78-meter wheelbase, which makes it significantly larger than its predecessor.

The car’s interior has also changed significantly: a wide fabric-covered front panel, a huge 16-inch display (but with several physical buttons underneath), Intelli-HUD projection on the windshield, AGR seats, etc.

In the description of the new Opel Grandland, a special emphasis is placed on the electric version: the basis is the STLA Medium platform, a 98 kWh battery is promised, and a range of up to 700 km on the WLTP cycle. In addition, we can expect two hybrid electrified versions – PHEV or MHEV – making the new Opel Grandland lineup fully electrified.

There are no exact technical data on hybrids yet, but the kinship with the Stellantis concern promises well-known technology. Probably, in the first case, we are talking about a gasoline 1.6-liter turbo plus an electric motor, the total power will reach about 200-220 “horses”, we can expect a mileage of up to 85 km exclusively on electric drive. And in the second case, we are talking about a relatively affordable hybrid based on a 1.2-liter gasoline engine and an electric motor, which will develop a total of 136 hp.

More details will be available closer to the market launch of the Opel Grandland model. It is likely to take place in Europe this summer or fall, after which the Opel Grandland will be available in Ukraine.