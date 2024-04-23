Google is laying off about 20 more employees who, according to the company, participated in a protest against the agreement with the Israeli government on cloud computing. This was reported by The Washington Post.

The company confirmed that the new layoffs were the result of an additional investigation into the protests that took place on April 16 at its New York and Sunnyvale offices. The total number of dismissed employees has now reached more than 50.

The day before, CEO Sundar Pichai said in a memo to employees that they should not use the company as a “personal platform” or “quarrel over disruptive issues or discuss politics.”

“We have a culture of vibrant, open discussion that enables us to create amazing products and turn great ideas into action. But ultimately we are a workplace and our policies and expectations are clear: this is a business,” emphasized Pichai.

The fired employees, along with the group No Tech For Apartheid, protested against the contract between Google and Amazon to provide cloud computing and artificial intelligence services to the Israeli government as part of the $1.2 billion Project Nimbus project.