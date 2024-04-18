Google has fired 28 employees who participated in a 10-hour sit-in protest at its offices in New York and Sunnyvale against the company’s ties to the Israeli government. This was reported by The New York Post.

“They took over office spaces, defaced our property, and physically impeded the work of other Googlers,” Rackow wrote in the memo obtained by The Post. “Their behavior was unacceptable, extremely disruptive, and made co-workers feel threatened.”

BREAKING—DOZENS OF @GOOGLE WORKERS LEAD HISTORIC COAST TO COAST-INS AT @GOOGLECLOUD CEO THOMAS KURIAN’S OFFICE IN SUNNYVALE & @GOOGLE’s NYC 10TH FLOOR COMMONS. They refuse to leave until @google stops powering the genocide in Gaza LIVESTREAM: https://t.co/uUiPbr3oDz pic.twitter.com/vCkInh0769 — No Tech For Apartheid (@NoTechApartheid) April 16, 2024

Fired employees from the pro-Palestinian group No Tech For Apartheid criticized Google’s response to the war between Israel and Hamas. They demanded that the company withdraw from the $1.2 billion Project Nimbus contract, under which Google Cloud and Amazon Web Services provide cloud computing and artificial intelligence services to the Israeli government and military.

“This evening, Google indiscriminately fired 28 workers, including those among us who did not directly participate in yesterday’s historic, bicoastal 10-hour sit-in protests,” the workers said in the statement. “This flagrant act of retaliation is a clear indication that Google values its $1.2 billion contract with the genocidal Israeli government and military more than its own workers — the ones who create real value for executives and shareholders.”

A New York City police spokesman said that about 50 people took part in the protest. Four arrests were made for breaking into the Google building.

The Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety reported that there were about 80 participants in the protest, and five who refused to leave the office building were arrested.

