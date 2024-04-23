Owners of Intel processors have faced a new problem with crashes in games running the Unreal Engine. Asus offers a solution – the company has released a new BIOS for its Z790, B760, and H770 motherboards, which has a new option called “Intel Base Profile,” TechRadar reports.

This is a new preset that is best suited for 13th and 14th generation Intel Core i9 processors. Previously, companies such as Epic Games were advised to go into the BIOS settings and lower the processor frequencies and voltages on their own.

“The update introduces the Intel Baseline Profile option, allowing users to revert to Intel factory default settings for basic functionality, lower power limits, and improving stability in certain games,” describes the ASUS BIOS update.

Intel has previously stated that it is investigating the issue, but there has been no news from the company on the matter.