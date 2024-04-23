Apple has announced an event dedicated to the new iPad. The event will take place on May 7 at 18:00 Kyiv time. The Verge reports about the upcoming event.

Rumors suggest that the iPad Pro will receive significant improvements, such as a larger OLED display up to 13 inches, an updated M3 chipset, and the long-awaited horizontal front camera. The event may also showcase the new Apple Pencil and an updated Magic Keyboard with an aluminum body and a larger trackpad.

It is also expected that the iPad Air will be shown, which should receive a 12.9-inch mini-LED display, like the current Pro models. This was previously reported by well-known insider Mark Gurman of Bloomberg.