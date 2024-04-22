Tinder has introduced the Share My Date feature. It will allow users to share details about a planned date via a link. Engadget writes about it .

The new feature on Tinder will allow you to share the excitement of an upcoming meeting with your loved ones and at the same time act as a security tool.

Users will be able to send friends or family a URL with details, including the location, date, and time of the meeting, as well as a photo of your date and a link to his or her Tinder profile.

Tinder will allow users to edit their date plans so that those with whom they share the link have the most up-to-date information. Dates can be set up to 30 days in advance.

According to Tinder, about 51% of users under the age of 30 share dating details with their friends, and 19% share them with their mothers.

Tinder will launch the feature in the coming months. It will be available in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, Singapore, India, Ireland, Germany, France, Spain, Japan, Brazil, Switzerland, Mexico, the Netherlands, Italy, Korea, Vietnam, and Thailand.

It is also worth mentioning that Tinder strengthens verification of users’ personal data amid the growing number of dating fraud cases, including those involving AI technologies.