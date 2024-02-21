Tinder is stepping up verification of users’ personal data amid a growing number of dating fraud cases, including those involving AI technologies, reports Bloomberg.

It’s about verification, which will require people to upload a photo of their passport or driver’s license, as well as a video of themselves.

A third-party provider will verify the date of birth and whether the face in the video matches the profile photo and ID. The verification process on Tinder should take one to two minutes. Once it is complete, a blue check mark will appear on the user’s profile.

Over the coming weeks and months, Tinder will roll out the system in the US, UK, Brazil, and Mexico. The company has already tested this feature in Australia and New Zealand.

By the way, it has recently become known that Tinder introduces new warnings for users if they behave disrespectfully and need to improve their behavior. Such updates will be aimed at the main demographic group of the app – users aged 18-25.