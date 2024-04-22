Tesla has reduced the cost of its autonomous driving software in the US and Canada by USD 4 thousand. According to message on X, the Full Self-Driving (FSD) function will cost $8 thousand. US and 11 thousand Canadian dollars, respectively, Engadget writes.

According to Electrek, Tesla has also removed the “Advanced Autopilot” option from sale. Current owners of this package can upgrade to FSD for USD 2 thousand.

The changes came shortly after Tesla reduced the monthly cost of the FSD subscription from $199 to $99. US dollars to 99 dollars. US dollars per month.

Tesla’s driver assistance features have been under scrutiny by regulators for years, and contrary to its name, autonomous driving is not intended to completely replace the driver. On its website, Tesla notes that FSD functions “require active supervision by the driver and do not make the vehicle autonomous.”

Last year, the European Commission announced that it would accelerate the development of autonomous driving regulations, which raised hopes that Tesla’s FSD would be allowed on European roads in 2024.

However, it seems that the upcoming rules will not allow FSD in its current form for use on European roads.

Last December, a former Tesla employee, Lukasz Krupski, said that he didn’t think the technology in the company’s self-driving cars was safe enough to use on public roads.