The teaser trailer for Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine has become the all-time leader in terms of views.

The premiere of the long-awaited film in Ukrainian cinemas is scheduled for July 25 this year. The trailer for the film was presented on February 12.

The video totaled 365 million views in 24 hours and became the most popular movie trailer in history.

The film stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman. The Ukrainian trailer of the film was presented by Kinomania.