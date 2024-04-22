After the recent announcement of Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, which will be released this year, players returned to the original Kingdom Come: Deliverance, which was released in 2018.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II was announced on April 19, 2024, and since then the number of users of the game on Steam has increased 6 times, from 3-4 thousand before the announcement to 23,291 on Sunday, April 21, 2024: Deliverance showed 6 years ago during its release. It’s not a bad result.

The return of players to Kingdom Come: Deliverance is encouraged by an 80% discount on the original game. Until April 25, 2024, the base version of Kingdom Come: Deliverance can be purchased for 159 UAH, and the Royal Edition version with 4 story DLCs can be purchased for only 213 UAH.

It is believed that as of February 2024, Kingdom Come: Deliverance has sold 6 million copies. It seems that the announcement of the sequel and such sales will significantly increase the player base of this hyper-realistic medieval RPG.