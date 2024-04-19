Warhorse Studios presented Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, which will be a direct sequel to the first part and will be released later this year.

Players will once again take on the role of Henry, who embarks on a path of revenge for the murder of his parents. The young man will go all the way from an inspired warrior to a rebel, meet charismatic characters and have exciting adventures where he will have to rebel against King Sigismund the Red Fox of Hungary and his allies.

All actions and decisions will shape the world around him and the attitude of other characters towards Henry. Players will be able to customize their appearance, skills, and equipment, travel around the country, and engage in a variety of authentic activities, such as blacksmithing and archery.

There is no exact release date, but the game will be released on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5 in 2024. The developers also told a little more in a 13-minute video.

By the way, the game has no officially announced Ukrainian language, but Kingdom Come: Deliverance II has already received a fully translated Steam page, so it may be localized in the future.