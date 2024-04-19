It seems that Mazda has decided to take up all the available CX indices, but to do so with minimal effort. For example: there was a large crossover Mazda CX-90 – it was turned into a car Mazda CX-70, simply by removing the third row of seats.

And now: there was a crossover Mazda CX-60 – it was turned into the Mazda CX-80 by simply adding a third row of seats. Although it’s not that simple. After all, the new Mazda CX-80 is characterized by an increase in overall dimensions and a “stretched” body: almost 5 meters in length and a 3.12-meter wheelbase.

Please enable JavaScript in your browser to view the gallery.

However, it is worth noting that this has affected the proportions of the Mazda CX-80 model, where attention is immediately drawn to the overly elongated rear doors. We can also note the original rear bumper and chrome inserts around the windows.

The non-standard proportions of the body must be compensated for by the spaciousness of the cabin. If the front part of the Mazda CX-80 interior is similar to the Mazda CX-60, then much more space is noticeable behind. Moreover, the interior formula can be “2+3+2” or “2+2+2”: that is, it is possible to install not only a standard three-seater sofa, but also two separate seats with an armrest between them.

Please enable JavaScript in your browser to view the gallery.

The new Mazda CX-80 will also be offered with two engines to choose from. Either a gasoline PHEV-hybrid based on a 2.5-liter 4-cylinder engine and an electric motor – in this case, the total power will reach 327 “horses”. Or a 3.3-liter 6-cylinder turbodiesel engine with 254 hp.

Mazda CX-80 will be launched in the European market in the fall of this year. The Mazda CX-80 should be 4-5 thousand euros more expensive than the Mazda CX-60 in similar versions. I wonder how it will be in Ukraine?