Mazda CX-70 is presented - a 5-seater version of the Mazda CX-90

As promised earlier, in late January, Mazda presented its new model – the Mazda CX-70 crossover. However, at first glance, it is clear that the new model is a slightly modified version of the already known Mazda CX-90.

There are few visual differences between the Mazda CX-70: only a new front bumper with large side cheeks and original 21-inch wheels. Under the hood, everything is the same: either a 3.3-liter 6-cylinder e-SkyActiv G gasoline engine or a 2.5-liter 4-cylinder e-SkyActiv G PHEV hybrid. In any case, we are talking about a power of about 300 “horses”, as well as all-wheel drive and an 8-speed automatic.

Changes in the interior of the new Mazda CX-70 are described only by the use of original dark red leather and a 5-seater configuration. Thus, all the space behind is given to the trunk, although its exact volume is not yet specified.

Sales of the Mazda CX-70 will start this year.