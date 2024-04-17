French tech startup Mistral AI is in talks with investors to raise several hundred million USD at a valuation of 5 billion USD. Reuters reports this with reference to The Information.

The information was disclosed by a person with direct knowledge of the topic. However, it is still unclear which investors Mistral AI representatives talked to.

The French startup’s current investors include: Andreessen Horowitz, Lightspeed Ventures, and Microsoft Corp. The latter signed a multi-year cooperation agreement with Mistral AI in February this year and invested €15 million in the company.

As part of the agreement with Microsoft, Mistral AI models will be available to users of Azure cloud services. However, this partnership has attracted close attention from the EU.

It is worth mentioning that Mistral AI was valued at USD 2 billion as part of the financing in December. USD.