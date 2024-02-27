The publication continues below the advertisement

Microsoft signed a multi-year cooperation agreement with French AI company Mistral AI and invested €15 million in the company, writes Bloomberg.

As part of this agreement, Mistral’s artificial intelligence models will be available to users of Azure cloud services.

The companies will also work together to design and develop next-generation large language models.

In addition, Mistral announced a new artificial intelligence model called Mistral Large, which is intended to compete with OpenAI’s GPT-4. Unlike other AI models from Mistral, Large will not be open-sourced.

At the same time, this agreement has already attracted interest from representatives of the European Commission. One of them said that regulators would analyze the investment after receiving a copy of the agreement.

Theoretically, this could lead to a new investigation, but for now, the Commission will only analyze the agreement.