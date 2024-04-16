Do you remember this news story with a sketch of a new Volkswagen Passat sedan? It was drawn by a third-party author based on the Volkswagen Passat B9 station wagon, but the Chinese are now making such a car a reality for their market: the first images of the new Volkswagen Passat Pro sedan have recently appeared.

The styling of the Volkswagen Passat Pro sedan is fully consistent with the station wagon: a wide, rounded grille, narrow headlights and combined lights. It is already clear that several versions of the Volkswagen Passat Pro are being prepared: they will differ in wheel rims, bumper design and window moldings.

The length of the new Volkswagen Passat Pro exceeds 5 meters, and its wheelbase reaches 2.87 meters. It is expected that the new Volkswagen Passat Pro sedan will be powered by gasoline turbo engines: either a 1.5-liter engine with 150-160 hp or a larger 2-liter engine with 220 horsepower.

It’s worth noting that this is not the only version of Volkswagen’s sedan for the Chinese market – we can also mention the Volkswagen Magotan. This time, however, the world-famous Passat name was used for the sedan car; despite the fact that in Europe the new Volkswagen Passat can only be a station wagon. Such are the Chinese tricks.