Instagram users have noticed that Meta AI, a universal chatbot based on artificial intelligence, has been added to the app. It can answer questions, write poetry, and generate images using text prompts, Engadget reports.

The move comes as no surprise, as Meta introduced Meta AI last September and has been adding the chatbot to its products such as Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp for several months.

“Our generative AI-powered experiences are under development in various phases, and we’re testing a range of them publicly in a limited capacity,” told Meta.

Judging by the company’s comment, not all users have access to Meta AI yet. According to media reports, the update appeared in the Instagram search bar. However, some users can find the chatbot in direct messages.

Recently, it also became known that Meta allowed Facebook Messenger users to send HD photos and files up to 100 MB.