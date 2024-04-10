Meta has announced an update for Facebook Messenger with a new set of features, including the ability to send HD photos and send files up to 100 MB.

To send images in HD quality, users will need to turn on the HD switch on the selected photo. You can also send multiple photos at once in higher quality.

Using HD and other photos or videos, users will now be able to create shared albums from activities or events. This will allow you to collect photos and videos from birthdays, trips, or other events into one album that is easy to find and share.

The feature of creating albums will be available in the messenger in the next few weeks.

The new update also allows Facebook Messenger to send files up to 100 MB in size. All major file formats are supported, including Word, PDF, and Excel.

Another innovation to simplify the user experience is the introduction of QR codes to quickly find other people. To start communicating with a new person, you will need to go to the settings and select the QR code icon. This code can be scanned by another device or simply copied as a link that can be shared with others.