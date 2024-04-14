Elgato releases Fallout-style streaming equipment

To celebrate the release of the television Fallout series, Elgato is releasing a new special edition of streaming equipment with a unique Fallout design. The Fallout S.P.E.C.I.A.L. Edition design covers the full range of streaming products.

The Stream Deck control module, Wave DX microphone, and Wave XLR audio interface will look perfect together.

There’s also the Wave Mic Arm LP, which offers a low-profile microphone mount that won’t interfere with the monitor.

The equipment is sold both separately and as a bundle that includes several products. The Vault Overseer Audio Kit includes just a Wave DX microphone, a Wave XLR interface, and a Wave Mic Arm LP, while the Vault Overseer Broadcasting Kit includes a Stream Deck.

Those who already own the standard version of Stream Deck can still have fun, as the Elgato Marketplace offers both software licensed from official sources and a set of Fallout resources created by the community. Icons, soundtracks, music, special effects for the microphone, and other resources are waiting for you and can be downloaded for free.