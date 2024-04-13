Samsung plans to add Galaxy AI features, which debuted in the updated One UI 6.1, to more of its older flagship smartphones and tablets starting in May, 9to5Google reports.

A Samsung employee in Korea recently reported on a forum that the One UI 6.1 update with Galaxy AI capabilities will be applied not only to the Galaxy S22 series, as originally planned, but also to the Galaxy S21.

The update will focus on flagship devices. Therefore, models such as Galaxy S21 FE and Galaxy Tab S8 FE will not receive new features. Nevertheless, this update will add specific Galaxy AI capabilities to more than a dozen devices.

However, the older the model, the fewer artificial intelligence functions it will have. For example, unlike the Galaxy S23 series, the 2022 models will not get the Instant Slow Motion option, among others:

Galaxy S22

Galaxy S22+

Galaxy S22 Ultra

Galaxy Fold4

Galaxy Flip4

Galaxy Tab S8

Galaxy Tab S8+

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

The Galaxy S21 series and Samsung foldable smartphones will only get support for Circle to Search and Magic Rewrite. The latter probably refers to Chat Assist, an artificial intelligence that allows you to change the style and tone of messages using the Samsung keyboard.

Devices that will receive these features:

Galaxy S21

Galaxy S21+

Galaxy S21 Ultra

Galaxy Fold3

Galaxy Flip3

Samsung plans to roll out these AI improvements to these 2022 and 2021 models through the One UI 6.1 update, which is scheduled to be released in early May.