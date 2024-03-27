One UI 6.1, which should add artificial intelligence features to Galaxy 2023 devices, will be released on March 28, writes 9to5Google.

Starting on Thursday, Galaxy S23, S23+, S23 Ultra, S23 FE, Fold 5, Flip 5, Tab S9, Tab S9+, Tab S9 Ultra will start receiving Galaxy AI support worldwide.

It is worth noting that the update is just beginning to be rolled out, so some devices may see it next week.

One UI 6.1 will add a message and call translation feature, a real-time translator, Google’s Circle to Search, a set of AI tools for photo editing, auxiliary functions for writing notes and messages, and more.

Samsung has also hinted that Galaxy AI support may appear on other older devices, such as the Galaxy S22, but there is no official information on this yet.