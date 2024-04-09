Amazon has postponed the premiere of Fallout on Prime Video, so the series will be released a day earlier. The premiere will take place on April 10 at 18:00 Pacific time, which is 4 a.m. on April 11 in Ukraine.

The end of the world is coming, just a little sooner than expected. FALLOUT, now arriving April 10 @ 6 p.m. PT. pic.twitter.com/9AcWR9uAqQ — FALLOUT⚡️ (@falloutonprime) April 9, 2024

Unlike many other Amazon series, this one will premiere the entire season at once, so viewers will be able to watch all 8 planned episodes at once.

Recently, there were also rumors that Amazon has already renewed the series for a second season. Variety reports that the second season will be filmed in California, where the film commission will give Amazon a $25 million tax credit for filming.

Earlier today, reviews of the first episode of the post-apocalyptic series were also published, which said that the series is definitely worth watching and will appeal to game fans.