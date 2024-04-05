Legendary Pictures and Denis Villeneuve are working on the third installment of Dune. The studio has confirmed the information, Variety writes.

The fantasy film Dune: Part Two was one of the most anticipated movie premieres of this year. According to Box Office Mojo, the film has already grossed over $631.2 million at the global box office.

The film tells the story of the mythical journey of Paul Atrid and the Fremen on the path of revenge against the rebels who destroyed his family. The film is a sequel to Dune: Part One, which was released in 2021.

According to The Verge, the production start date of the third film is still unknown. However, the publication recalled that earlier this year Denis Villeneuve said that he had already “put words on paper” when thinking about the future of the franchise.