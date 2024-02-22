On February 29, the fantastic film Dune: Part Two will be released in Ukraine. This is a sequel to the film Dune: Part One, which was released in 2021. The film received high audience ratings and positive reviews from film critics. It also won six Oscars and millions of fans!

On the eve of the upcoming movie premiere, Mezha.Media editorial team, together with journalists from all over the world, had a chance to talk to the team that worked on the movie Dune: Part Two.

The director Denis Villeneuve and the leading actors shared their impressions of working on the project, including: Timothée Chalamet (Paul Atreides), Zendaya (Chani), Josh Brolin (Gurney Halleck), Rebecca Ferguson (Lady Jessica), Lea Seydoux (Lady Margot Fanning), Austin Butler (Feyd-Rauta Harkonnen), Florence Pugh (Irulan).

Denis Villeneuve spoke about how the sequel differs from the previous film. According to him, Dune in 2021 was more contemplative – the audience saw Paul Atrid as a teenager who fell victim to circumstances and people who tried to survive. But the new film is different.

“I wanted to make the movie tougher, more muscular. And, of course, I wanted to make a more emotional movie. I hope that people will get this emotion,” said the director.

Timothy Chalamet also outlined the changes in Paul Atrid’s character. He described his character as a privileged young man who experiences a personal tragedy during the first film. However, this is what allows him to grow up.

“But in this movie (Dune: Part Two – ed.), we see Paul Atreides become the man he was meant to be,” said Timothée Chalamet, “He overcomes his fear of love, his fear of being among the Fremen.”

Zendaya, who has returned to the role of the young fremen Chani in the new film, speaks with inspiration about her character. The actress sees her as strong and courageous.

“I think I love her,” says Zendaya, “I think she has such a fire inside her and such passion. Strength can manifest itself in different ways. Hers is through her heart. And everything she does, I think, is dictated by her heart and the people she loves and cares about.”

Chani is also convinced that the Fremenka believes in Paul Atrid differently than everyone else. She believes in him as a person, not as a Messiah or prophecy.

Josh Brolin in Dune: Part Two, Josh Brolin reincarnated as Gurney Halleck. He recalled that the first film was an “introduction” – his character taught Paul Atrid about resilience, resourcefulness and survival. Believing that he had lost him, Gurney Halleck feels angry.

“And then Gurney has a big light come on when he sees Paul again and realizes that he survived. It’s a testament to the fact that this boy is not only becoming a man and growing up, but he’s becoming the one thing that surpasses everything Gurney could have ever known,” said Josh Brolin.

Rebecca Ferguson, who played Lady Jessica again in Dune: Part Two again played Lady Jessica. For example, the actress sympathizes with the fact that her character has faith.

“What I like about Jessica is that she has faith. And we can use the word ‘fundamentalist’,” says the actress. “I think she believes so much in what she has created that nothing can stand in her way.”

Lea Seydoux played the role of Lady Margot Fanning, a member of the Order of the Benét Gesserit. The French actress became one of the performers who joined the world of Dune for the first time.

“She’s on a mission. She’s a bit like a secret agent. And that’s why she’s very attracted to the skills of Fade Rout. And she’s going to get what she needs because of her power,” explained Lea Seydoux. “It’s still a mystery to me because I don’t know that much about her. But it was a little bit exciting.”

Also, Austin Butler joined the film Dune: Part Two also featured Austin Butler. He actually played Feyd-Raut Harkonnen, one of the heirs of the Harkonnen family. According to him, in the movie he tried to explore his “shadow self”. He considers this role a challenge, because it is different from other projects in which the actor has participated.

Actress Florence Pugh played the emperor’s daughter, Irulan, in the sequel. She shared that, like Austin Butler, she had never played such a role before. That’s because traditionally, the actress portrays loud, self-confident and bright women on screen. But she definitely liked the new experience.

In the meantime, there are only a few days left until the Ukrainian premiere of Dune: Part Two” is just a few days away, we advise you to watch the movie trailers once again and get ready for the thrill. It will be really powerful!