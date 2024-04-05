Google is working on an improved desktop mode that may appear in Android 15, reports Android Authority.

Android desktop mode was introduced back in 2019 with the release of version 10. It was introduced not for ordinary users, but primarily for developers who were testing how their apps behaved in multi-display scenarios.

Since the release of Android 13, Google has continued to develop this technology, and as Android 14 QPR3 Beta 2.1 shows, Desktop Mode has already made considerable progress. For example, this mode supports drag-and-drop, window resizing, multiple apps at once, and more.

Despite this, the mode still performs worse than alternatives from Samsung or Motorola, which already have support for more features that Google still has to work on.

It is not yet known if the updated mode will appear in Android 15 and Pixel 9, but recently Google also allowed to display images from Pixel 8 to another screen, which could also be used to test the desktop mode.