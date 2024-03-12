The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro now support displaying images on other screens via USB-C. This is made possible by the Android 14 QPR3 Beta 2 update, Android Authority reports.

In fact, the function of displaying an image from a smartphone to a monitor via a cable was present on all Pixel devices, but Google decided to disable it programmatically. So users had to use Cast technology or enable DisplayPort with root rights.

But in the latest Android 14 beta, Google has finally allowed the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro to display images.

When you connect to a display, your smartphone now displays a prompt asking if you want to display on an external display. The connected monitor displays the Pixel screen in the center of the display with a wallpaper that expands to cover the rest of the empty space.

It is possible that Google will launch the updated desktop mode in Android 15 along with the upcoming Pixel 9 series smartphones.

It is not known whether Google planned to enable the alternative DisplayPort mode in the QPR3 Beta 2 release for Pixel 8. Perhaps it was a mistake and will be fixed in the next beta or in the stable release in June.