Qualcomm has shared the results of tests of the upcoming Snapdragon X Elite processors, which run on the Oryon core architecture, compared to the latest Intel Core Ultra Meteor Lake processors, Wccftech reports.

The benchmarks include the 12-core Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite chip, ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED with Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor, and ASUS ROG Zephyrus M16 with Intel Core Ultra 9 185H processor. For benchmarking, Qualcomm used the very popular Geekbench 6.2 benchmark suite.

The Snapdragon X Elite demonstrates 51% higher performance at full power and 65% lower power consumption at the same performance compared to Core Ultra 9 185H and 54% compared to Core Ultra 7 155H.

Please enable JavaScript in your browser to view the gallery.

Multithreaded benchmarks show a 41% advantage over the Core Ultra 9 185H (40W vs. 80W) and 52% advantage over the Core Ultra 7 155H (40W vs. 60W) at ISO power and 58-60% less power consumption when compared to its competitors.

Please enable JavaScript in your browser to view the gallery.

On the GPU side, the picture is similar: the iGPU offers 36% better performance at ISO (30W vs. 45W) and 50% less power consumption than its competitors.

Qualcomm has said that Snapdragon X Elite processors will support gaming just like any other Windows device, and they are working to ensure a seamless gaming experience. We recently saw a demo of the X Elite processors running Baldur’s Gate 3 at around 30 frames per second in 1080p, although it remains a mystery what settings the game was tested on.