Qualcomm held a private demonstration of new Snapdragon X Elite laptops at its headquarters in San Diego. The demonstration was dedicated to the performance of the new chip in games, according to The Verge.

The company launched Control and Baldur’s Gate 3 at a stable 30 frames per second. It is not known what settings the games were run at, but participants reported that it looked like 1080p, medium settings, possibly with AMD FSR 1.0 spatial scaling enabled.

In addition to the performance demonstration itself, it is significant that Baldur’s Gate 3 was launched on an ARM chip from Qualcomm. The game has an official macOS port compatible with ARM-based M processors, but the official Windows version of Baldur’s Gate 3 is only intended for x86-based processors from Intel and AMD.

Earlier at GDC, a Qualcomm representative stated that most games should run fine on X Elite processors due to the built-in emulation of the x86/64 architecture. According to Qualcomm, this should slightly reduce performance but not affect the user experience of the product.

Either Qualcomm was able to obtain an unreleased version of Baldur’s Gate 3 for Windows on ARM from its developer, Larian Studios, or it was the same emulation.

Although gaming is not the main focus for Snapdragon X Elite, the demonstration makes it clear that it will be possible to play the new products.