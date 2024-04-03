The online edition of The New York Times, the online version of the oldest daily newspaper in the United States, seems to be no longer a news resource but a gaming company.

That’s because in 2014, the company began developing a gaming division, and in 2022, acquired the then superhit Wordle, which cost it “seven figures.” Today, The New York Times game library includes almost a dozen different puzzles that are updated daily.

And the policy is paying off: a chart included in the SEC’s latest investor report shows that NYT users now spend more time playing the company’s games than reading its news.

The New York Times is now a gaming company on the basis of customer time spent (From ValueAct, Data estimated by Yipit, Source: https://t.co/hdSkS5oF25) pic.twitter.com/vEfickAyup — Matthew Ball (@ballmatthew) March 31, 2024

The chart shows that the amount of time spent on NYT news has remained virtually unchanged since 2020, while the gaming app has shown steady growth since 2022. By the way, the iOS version of the app is constantly in the top 30 games on this platform and occasionally even hits the top 10.