Samsung’s executive vice president of mobile business Won Jun Choi said in an interview with CBNC that the company needs to rethink Bixby and add generative artificial intelligence to the assistant.

“So Bixby has been a key voice assistants voice assistant for Samsung not just for the mobile devices, but also for TVs and digital appliances that exist in Samsung’s ecosystem. So it has been the core voice assistant assistant so far. With the emergence of generative AI and LLM (large language model) technology, I believe that we have to redefine the role of the Bixby, so that Bixby could be equipped with generative AI and become more smarter in the future,” Choi said.

Samsung first introduced its voice assistant in 2017 with the release of the Samsung Galaxy S8. At that time, the assistant had features that would help users with real-time translation, restaurant recommendations, and general actions on the device. However, it did not gain much popularity among users.

With the advent of chatbots like ChatGPT, the voice assistant’s functionality has become clearly outdated, so Samsung is now working on introducing generative artificial intelligence.

Samsung sees Bixby as a key tool for managing devices within a single ecosystem, and now, according to Won-Joon Choi, the company is working hard to implement generative artificial intelligence, but has not yet said when it will happen.

As a reminder, Samsung recently released One UI 6.1 update for Galaxy S24, which added support for Galaxy AI generative AI functions.