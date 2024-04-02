Apple is expected to introduce cheaper wireless headphones AirPods Lite. According to 9to5Mac, analyst Jeff Pu said this at a meeting with investors.

According to him, the company plans to release cheaper headphones in the second half of 2024. He also reports that Apple is preparing an updated version of AirPods Max, which will also be released later this year.

Pu says that later this year, the production of Apple’s wireless headphones will increase significantly, thanks to the launch of an inexpensive model.

Nevertheless, he also says that demand for all of the company’s headphones will decline by 4%, to 55 million units, due to a decline in demand for existing models.

Earlier, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also reported that Apple was preparing to release cheaper wireless headphones. At the time, he said that the headphones would cost $99.

At the same time, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman said that the company is preparing AirPods 4 this year, which will have two different models, but it is not yet clear whether it was the same cheaper headphones.