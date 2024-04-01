The Google Podcasts app will soon close, and users are urged to switch to YouTube Music. This was reported by TechCrunch.

Google has started warning users in the US that they should migrate their YouTube Music subscriptions by April 2. After that date, the company will provide additional time for migration, but there will be no possibility to broadcast from the application.

At the same time, the company did not specify the schedule for users outside the United States. However, Google’s previous statements indicate that the app will also become unavailable to the rest of the world this year.

Last fall, Google announced that in 2024 it would shut down its podcasting app. This is part of a broader shift of listeners to YouTube Music.

Then it became known that Google would offer users a migration tool and the ability to add RSS podcast feeds to its YouTube Music library. Subsequently, the company actually began to implement the plan – the launch of the corresponding tool was announced in December.