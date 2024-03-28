The KIA K4 sedan announced last week has finally been officially unveiled. The general design features are already known: the styling of modern KIA electric vehicles, narrow L-shaped headlights and lights, hidden rear door handles, etc. Now the details are known. For example, the length of the KIA K4 reaches 4.71 meters, and in the maximum configurations it will have 18-inch wheels.

In addition, the KIA K4 sedan will offer a choice of two engines: an atmospheric 2-liter (147 hp) paired with an IVT variator, or a more powerful 1.6-liter turbo engine (190 hp) paired with an 8-speed automatic. Among the numerous configurations, there will be “heated” GT-Line versions, and they will receive not only logos and decorations, but also more significant changes – an independent rear suspension.

By the way, the interior of the KIA K4 in GT-Line versions will be made with a combined dark and light finish and corresponding inscriptions on the backrests. More generally, the interior of the KIA K4 features a pair of combined horizontal displays and numerous physical buttons and switches.

Sales of the car in the US market will start in the second half of 2024. But it is already clear that such a sedan would find fans in Ukraine.