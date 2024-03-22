Among the numerous crossovers, it is nice to see other cars. Especially when it’s a compact or mid-size sedan, like the new Kia K4, which is the successor to the once popular Kia Cerato in Ukraine. The full debut of the Kia K4 model will take place next week, but the first photos of the design and interior of the new model have already been released.

The new Kia K4 sedan demonstrates an interesting design: a streamlined silhouette with a significant slope of the rear window, narrow L-shaped headlights and lights, and hidden door handles. There are no such bold experiments in the cabin, but there is definitely a modern spirit: a pair of combined displays, a steering wheel with two horizontal spokes, and ventilation deflectors on the same line. At the same time, the interior of the new Kia K4 promises to be convenient to use, because they did not spare physical buttons, installed the usual automatic lever, and arranged several large niches on the center console.

More information will be revealed during the model’s debut. However, we can already say for sure that the new Kia K4 could definitely please Ukrainian fans of passenger sedans. Do you agree?