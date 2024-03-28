MSI Spatium M580 FROZR: M.2 PCI-E 5.0 drives with read speeds up to 14.6GB/s

MSI has introduced the top-of-the-line Spatium M580 FROZR SSD with record-breaking data transfer rates. The read speed of the new SSDs reaches 14.6 GB/s and the write speed is up to 12.7 GB/s. The new series of SSDs use the Phison E26 PCI-E 5.0 controller and 232-layer 3D NAND flash memory chips from Micron. A DRAM buffer of 2 GB per 1 TB SSD is also provided. The lineup includes 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB models. The drives come with high TBW values and a 5-year manufacturer’s warranty.

Judging by the announced specifications, the MSI Spatium M580 FROZR almost reaches the bandwidth limit of the M.2 PCI-E 5.0 x4 port and offers transfers that are twice as fast as those of the best M.2 PCI-E 4.0 drives.

Maximum performance requires additional attention to SSD cooling. The drives are equipped with a rather massive heat sink with three heat pipes and a set cassette with aluminum plates that increase the effective dissipation area of the structure. The developers claim that this design reduces the operating temperature of the SSD by 20C, thereby allowing it to maintain maximum performance under prolonged load.

It is interesting that MSI announced a conceptual modification of the MSI Spatium M580 FROZR Liquid with a miniature liquid cooling system. It is not yet known for sure whether this variant will be available on the market. However, it is certain that the officially presented version of the MSI Spatium M580 FROZR with an air tower will hit the shelves soon. The recommended prices have not yet been announced, but obviously these will be quite expensive SSDs. For current reference, we can note that the 2TB MSI Spatium M570 FROZR model is available in Ukraine for ~12,500 UAH (~$320).