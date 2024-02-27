MSI is introducing the world’s first liquid-cooled NVMe drive, coming soon to the Spatium M580 series, writes wccftech.

The MSI Spatium M580 FROZR Liquid Gen5 drive is a storage solution for enthusiasts who are willing to pay extra money for a unique product. The Spatium M580 uses a fast Phison E26 controller with 232-layer Micron B58R 3D NAND flash chips that provide 2400 MT/s per channel. According to MSI, the M580 Frozr Liquid drive achieves speeds of up to 14GB/s read and 12GB/s write. The solution will be compatible with many motherboards. The model will be available in 1TB, 2TB and 4TB capacities.

The Frozr Liquid design is a hybrid technology that can work as passive or active liquid cooling. The SSD is attached to the base, which is in direct contact with the controller and NAND flash memory. Heat from them is transferred through the liquid to a specially designed radiator, which is cooled by air from a small fan. The fan is located next to the water pump, which is tiny but efficient in size.

In addition to the liquid-cooled variant, the Spatium M580 series will also come with a Frozr+ fan cooler as standard. This fan delivers 23% more airflow than traditional fans and cools a massive heat sink that features a 6mm heat pipe for better heat dissipation. This heatpipe is also in direct contact with the controller and flash memory. MSI does not have a specific timeframe for when the new products will be available for sale.