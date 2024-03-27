An OnLeaks insider shared renders of the regular version of the Google Pixel 9 and noted that the smartphone will come in three sizes this year, writes видання 91mobiles.

In addition to the regular and Pro models, Google will also bring back the XL variant, which was abandoned after the Pixel 5 XL. In the case of the Pixel 9 XL, the model will have a 6.5-inch display.

Coming back to the regular model, OnLeaks shared a 360-degree video and several high quality renders.

Externally, the smartphone is very similar to the Pro model, but there are differences. The smaller version will have only two cameras instead of three and a slightly smaller 6.03-inch display as opposed to the Pro’s 6.1.

The dimensions of the smartphone will be approximately 152.8×71.9×8.5 mm, or 12 mm if we take into account the thickness of the rear camera.

Despite the fact that insiders have already managed to get clear renders of the upcoming smartphone, there are few details about other characteristics.

Pixel 9 will have a Tensor G4 processor based on the Arm Mali G715 GPU. It will have 8 cores: one Cortex X4/X5, three Cortex A7xx, and four Cortex A5xx.

Also, the smartphone is rumored to have an Adaptive Touch feature that will adjust the sensitivity of the touchscreen based on certain factors, such as your environment, activity, or protective glass or film.

The entire series is expected to receive Qi2 charging technology. This is an updated standard that increases wireless charging power to 15W.

Earlier, OnLeaks showed renders of the Google Pixel 9 Pro, where it revealed a few more details about the smartphone.