Samsung has said that Galaxy AI features will be available on more Galaxy devices in the One UI 6.1 update. Starting from the end of March, the update will be available on the Galaxy S23, S23 FE, Fold5, Flip5, and Tab S9 series.

“Our goal with Galaxy AI is not only to pioneer a new era of mobile AI but also to empower users by making AI more accessible,” said TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics. “This is only the beginning of Galaxy AI, as we plan to bring the experience to over 100 million Galaxy users within 2024 and continue to innovate ways to harness the unlimited possibilities of mobile AI.”

Among the features that will be available to users with the One UI 6.1 update are message and call translation, as well as Translate, which will generate text translations for real-time communication.

Another improvement will be Google’s Circle to Search feature, which will allow you to quickly find information about the item you need.

In addition, 6.1 will provide additional functionality for writing notes, searching for something in the browser, or transcribing meeting notes.

The One UI 6.1 update also brings a set of Galaxy AI tools to help you edit your photos and create something new. With the Generative Editing feature, AI-enabled devices can easily resize, reposition, or align objects in a photo.

Users will also be able to enhance their photos quickly and easily with the Edit Suggestions feature, and the Instant Slow Motion feature will capture footage for slow-motion videos.