Grok chatbot will soon be available to more users of social network X. This was announced by Elon Musk in his post on the platform.

According to him, all premium subscribers of the social network, not just Premium+ subscribers, will have access to Grok this week.

Later this week, Grok will be enabled for all premium subscribers (not just premium+) https://t.co/4u9lbLwe23 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 26, 2024

Last fall, Elon Musk’s company xAI launched its own version of ChatGPT. The artificial intelligence-based chatbot was named Grok and was initially available to a limited group of users in the United States for beta testing.

Among the bot’s features is that it has access to real-time information via the X platform. The chatbot is able to answer “burning questions” that most other AI systems cannot handle.

Recently, the bot became open source and is already available on GitHub. This will allow researchers and developers to use the model and influence how the company updates Grok in the future.